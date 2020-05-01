Demi Moore, Mila Kunis… the women in his life

Ashton Kutcher is one of the most popular of his generation. And the coolest also for those who follow him on Twitter. With her mouth beautiful brown dark, the actor has stepped on the screen the roles of serial lover, as in 7 years of seduction, Jackpot, Boy Toy or Sex Friends. In real life too, the actor has made it to capsize hearts. You made the point about the women in his life.

1 – Ashley Ellerin

In 2001, Ashton Kutcher attends Ashley Ellerin, a student and model. But their story will be a tragic outcome. The young woman has been murdered by Michael Thomas Gargiulo, nicknamed “the grim reaper of Hollywood.”

2 – Brittany Murphy

From 2002 to 2003, the comedian has spun the perfect love with Brittany Murphy. The two lovebirds met on the set of the romantic comedy For better and for worse performed by Shawn Levy. Ashton Kutcher has been devastated after the disappearance of his ex in 2009, died of a heart attack. At the time, he was held to pay tribute to him with this lovely message : “Today, the world has lost a beautiful shine of the sun. My deepest condolences go out to the family of Brittany, her husband, to her fantastic mom Sharon. We will see you back on the other side, my sweetheart.”

3 – Demi Moore

For six years, they have formed one of the couples most glamorous and controversial figures in Hollywood. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore met in 2003, during a dinner in New York. Freshly separated from Bruce Willisthe beautiful brunette, sixteen years his senior, seduces the young actor, 25-year-old. Two years later, the couple married. Demi Moore has become the most famous cougar in the world. But the idyll ends in 2011. Ashton Kutcher is struggling to manage the miscarriage of his girlfriend and commits the irreparable. He drowns his sorrows in the arms of another, Sara Leal.

4 – Mila Kunis

They are proof that friendship can sometimes turn into love. Their story began in 1997, on the set of filming the series That ’70s Show. Couple to the scene, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher weave very strong bonds in real life. Very accomplices, the two inseparable eventually admit their feelings in 2011. Since, they are a solid couple. The proof : they were married in the utmost discretion in 2015 and have had a second child.