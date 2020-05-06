Demolition Man 2 : the sequel is coming soon according to Stallone – News Movie

The cult film of the 90s with Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock and Wesley Snipes should have the right to a sequel, really.

It has a very special place in the hearts of all those who have crossed his path, in cinemas in 1994, or on a television screen since. And Demolition Man would not have said its last word since Sylvester Stallone says that a sequel is well-developed by Warner Bros.

It was during a session with fans on the social networks that the actor responded to the question of a possible sequel, with words very clear :

“I think yes. We are currently working with Warner Bros. and it should be fantastic. So it should be done.”

Fast, effective : John Spartan

Fans of the three shells to know that a sequel is not an idea so preposterous. In 2018, Daniel Waters, one of the screenwriters, had told on the podcast Projection Booth the producer Joel Silver spoke of a second film at the time :

“I received a call from Joel Silver. ‘What is it that you think of that ? Meryl Streep is the daughter of Stallone in the suite. You think what ?’. I was like, ‘Ok, bring Meryl on the set and I come'”.

A reference to the character of the daughter of Spartan, which was to be important in the story but has been cut out of the film. It can be spotted in a few scenes, notably when Phoenix attack John, Lenina, and Alfredo in the shallows : the hero protects a unknown, who is actually his daughter, played by Vasilika Vanya Marinkovic.

As long as they remain on costumes as cool

It’s difficult to imagine Meryl Streep to be tempted by such a challenge (Sandra Bullock, on the other hand…), but bringing back Demolition Man there would be basically nothing so amazing in an era where nostalgia is a factory money more or less effective. If even Space Jam 2 happens to exist, why not Demolition Man 2 ? All that would be crisp to bring back John Spartan to imagine the world of tomorrow, saw that the future of 2032 was already a kingdom governed by the politically correct, vegetarians, and electric cars.

It should be noted that Stallone was in conflict with Warner, he was accused of having intentionally hidden the profits related to this film in particular. The case has been concluded amicably in 2019.

Directed by Marco Brambilla, Demolition Manwith Wesley Snipes, had been a relative success, in 1994, with nearly 160 million at the box office, for a budget that would have exploded during a production complicated. There was income on this cult film in an article.

It should not look like this in 2020