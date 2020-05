Demolition Man : Wesley Snipes was not the first choice to play the villain

If Wesley Snipes plays the role of antagonist in the cult movie “Demolition Man”, the actor has almost did not be the big bad of the film. A famous actor had in fact been suggested by Sylvester Stallone. But which one ?

The film Demolition Manreleased in 1994, starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes. These last clash in San Angeles, 2032. In this megalopolis, california, fictitious, all violence has been eradicated. Simon Phoenix, a psychopathic convicted of murder, still manages to escape from his rehabilitation system. To have a chance to stop him, the authorities turn to his enemyuntil then inanimate. This former police officer named John Spartan has been cryogenically frozen for homicide through negligence, there are more than thirty years, on the basis of a false accusation of his nemesis.

Stallone embodies the famous Spartan, while Phoenix is camped by Wesley Snipes. Their sides, Sandra Bullock and Jack Black – just to mention a few. If the film proved to be a real success and one of the roles headlights of the actor who portrays the antagonist in the feature film, the head poster Demolition Man could have been very different. Originally, Steven Seagal and Jean-Claude Van Damme were prospective to slip into the skin of the duo. Only problem, none of the two did not want to lend his features to Simon Phoenix.

After reflection, the star refuses finally the role. According to AMC, this decision is due to the fact that the actor feared the reaction of spectators in discovering him in the skin of a villain. In fact, for years, Chan has not played that hero. His audience would have been able to see a evil eye this tilting of the dark side, especially as Simon Phoenix is a criminal particularly evil. Nothing to do with the a few roles of rogue required by the actor at the beginning of his career, in the 1970s. It is finally Wesley Snipes who joined Demolition Man and a potential opponent : Jackie Chan ! At this time, the actor asian is busy to turn Twin Dragons.

In the manner of a Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan has built a character-type in agreement with the expectations fans. Such a role would have marked a contrast too steep with its image of good guy ! A godsend for Wesley Snipes, whose performance in Demolition Man has marked the spirits.