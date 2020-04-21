Denis Ray Gauvreau 1935 2020, notices, death, necrologie, obituary

Obituary for

Denis Ray Gauvreau

Gauvreau, Denis Ray – With profound sadness the family announces the death of Mr Denis Gauvreau at the Temiskaming Hospital on Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 years.

Born in Callander, ON ON May 16, 1935 to the late Rene Gauvreau and to the late Emilia Gravelle, Mr. Gauvreau was a long time resident of Temagami. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man, always giving of himself unselfishly. He worked in the Lumber Mills, Sherman Mine and drove the School bus from Temagami to North Bay before entering his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. His presence will be missed.

Mr. Gauvreau is the loving husband of 64 years to Betty Gauvreau [nee Auger] loving father of Mark (Gill) Gauvreau, and of the late Laura (Richard) Blanchette. Cherished grandfather of Alex (Whittley), Zachary (Kyla) Gauvreau, Morgan (Angela) Blanchette, and Jessica (Matt) Lafreniere: great-grandfather of Kenidee, Jullian, Everly and Haiden. He was and is loved by many brothers and sisters both living and deceased.

In keeping with Mr Gauvreau’s wishes, cremation has taken place at Lakeview crematorium, Haileybury. A private family celebration of life will be held. As an expression of sympathy contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Church in Temagami will be gratefully acknowledged. Condolences and contributions may be left at www.buffamleveille.com.

