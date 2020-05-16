Denis Villeneuve compares Paul Atreides to Michael Corleone (Photo)

New photo of Timothy Chalamet as Paul Atreides in the film Dune and director Denis Villeneuve compares to Michael Corleone of the Godfather.

A new image from the film Dune Denis Villeneuve is out. The director also gave an overview of the character of Paul Atreides played by Timothée Chalamet. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, he compares to Michael Corleone of the Godfather.

In speaking of the character, the director confided : “Paul has been raised in an environment very strict with a lot of training, because he is the son of a duke and a day … he is trained to be the duke. But as much as he was prepared and trained for this role, is this really what you dream to be ? This is the contradiction of the character. It’s like Michael Corleone in The Parain – that is, someone who has a fate very tragic, and it will become something he does not wish to become. “

For Villeneuve, Paul is looking for its place : “Its survival depends on its ability to make the right decisions and adapt to different situations. It is a very beautiful story about someone who becomes self-sustaining. Like any young adult, he looks for his identity and tries to understand his place in the world, and he will have to do things that none of its ancestors has not been able to do to survive. It has a nice quality of being curious about others, to have empathy, something that will attract them to other cultures, and it is this that will save her life. “

As a reminder, Dune is based on the novel by Frank Herbert, published in 1965. It is also a cult film of the 80s directed at the time by David Lynch with Kyle MacLachlan at the displays.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya will be at the movie poster.

Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner) co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. The film is produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert, who are executive producers.

Dune will be released on December 23, 2020.

Source : Empire Magazine / Credit ©Warner Bros