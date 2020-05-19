Denis Villeneuve has spent a year perfecting the design of the worms of dune sand – / Film

There has not yet been an adaptation really successful classic science fiction-Frank Herbert Dune. The filmmakers have tried and failed to pass the science-fiction novel, dense with Herbert on the small and the big screen, but ended up tripping on the most daring and strangest in its history. This is why Denis Villeneuve working hard to get all the small details on the sand for its next adaptation of the feature film. The giant monsters and murderers that inhabit the planet of Arrakis are essential to the narrative of the story, even if they have been the subject of many comparisons phallic. Villeneuve has spent the major part of the year to perfect the design of the sand worm so that they – and their Dune – can be taken seriously.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Denis Villeneuve describes the process that took a year to design the to of sand, the first inhabitants of the desert planet of Arrakis, the only planet on which the mind-altering drug is very sought known under the name of”spice” can be found:

“We talked about every little detail that would make such a beast possible, texture of the skin at the opening of the mouth, passing through the system to eat her food in the sand. This was a year of work to design and find the perfect shape that seemed to be enough prehistoric. “

The imagery of the worms of sand is a synonym of Dune series, appearing in almost all the episodes of the saga, and gracing the cover of many Dune book. Although the inspiration of Herbert for the to sand of its series, the dragons of european mythology which guarded the treasure, the popular image of the sand worm comes from the David Lynch movie from 1984, which portrayed the huge creatures as monsters, fleshy-looking phallic. It is in fact a design that is impressive enough, but the appropriate comparisons are something that I am sure that Villeneuve wants to avoid. Although we have not yet seen what the to sand of Villeneuve Dune look, apparently they are pretty cool to win the obsession of Javier Bardem.

Apart from worms, sand, Dunes the casting is ridiculously beautiful includes Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Rebecca Ferguson as the mother of Paul, Jessica, Jason Momoa like Duncan Idaho, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa like Duncan Idaho, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, David Dastmcalchian as Peter De Vries, Chang Chen as Dr. Yueh, and Dave Bautista as the nephew of the baron, Rabban.

Here’s the synopsis, official Dune:

The journey of a mythical hero and charge of emotions, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a young man of brilliant and talented born in a great destiny beyond her understanding, which must travel on the planet the most dangerous of the universe to ensure the future of his family and of his people. While the malevolent forces erupt in conflict about the exclusive supply of the planet in the most valuable resource that exists – a commodity that is able to free the greatest potential of humanity – only those who can overcome their fear will survive.

Dune is currently planned to release in cinemas on December 18, 2020.

