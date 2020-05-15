Denise Richards : her confidence, which was very daring on her sex life with Charlie Sheen

Between the ex Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, the passion has been great for their relationship. The actress, 49-year-old has been a revelation on the place where the couple has designed one of her daughters.

Even if Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are no longer in love, the actress, 49-year-old has kept a great admiration for her, such as When Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohenon Wednesday 13 may 2020, she said that she did not have a preference on one of the movies of Charlie Sheen, as reported in US Magazine. “In fact, I love all his movies“, she explained. “I think it is a great actor. The first film I’ve seen, my father took me to see, was Pack when I was younger. So I love all his movies.” The facilitator then asked her if she had a special relationship with the film Scary Movie 5.

With a small smile, Denise Richards has actually explained that the movie had a special liking for it since this is during the filming of the latter that they conceived their daughter. “Yeah, this is actually where we designed our daughter“, she admitted. Married between 2002 and 2006, the couple had two children, Sam, 16 years old, and Lola, 14. Even if the lovers have decided to take different roads, and they have never hidden their different, for the happiness of their girls, they have made the choice not to speak negatively about their ex in front of them. “There are a lot of things that the children do not know their father and I want that to continue“, she said in the episode on 22 April The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are not on good terms

“I never speak poorly of him and I want it to be part of their life because I met a lot of women that Charlie has entertained and many of them had problems in father-daughter. And I don’t want this to be the same for our girls.” Since their separation, between Charlie Sheen and Denis Richards, the relations are not good. Like many couples who divorce, they are not able to remain on good terms.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news