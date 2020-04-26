Dennis Rodman revealed that Madonna offered him money for embarazarla

The Fans

Dennis Rodman it was a short basketball player that generated a lot of controversy in the NBA, his image inside and outside of the staves, as well as by the life that had; but one of the stages most remembered of The Worm in addition to the marriage shooting with Carmen Electrawas the affair with the singer u.s. Madonna .

Some years ago, Rodman revealed an anecdote that happened along the Queen of popas you offered a figure millionaire to help her to become pregnant.

“She told me that if the left pregnant I would pay $ 20 million“said The Worm in an interview for the program The Breakfast Club.

According to Dennis, the pact was that she would give him the money once the baby was born. The former Chicago Bulls said that “I tried”, to such a degree that once he was playing in Las Vegas “when I called Madonna to warn me that I was ovulating. ‘I’ll be there in five hours’, he replied.”

Despite the attempts, Madonna she was not pregnant and years later, the Queen of pop gave birth to her first daughter, Lourdes Maria (1996), fruit of her relationship with Carlos Leon, Dennis Rodman hinted that perhaps this was due to an agreement with your dancer, as they had done with him.

