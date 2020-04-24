Dependence on make-up Lizzo

Lizzo has become so “addicted” to the make-up that she felt ugly without it.

The hitmaker “Good As Hell” has admitted that there was a time where she was so accustomed to see with a full makeup, she has not liked to see his face without it and is happy to have had “the opportunity to disable “recently.

She said: “I think it’s cool that we have the opportunity to turn it off. My dream is to simply remove my nails, not to put on makeup and just push me away and walk me naked in my own garden … I think I’m wearing makeup all the days of my life for the past six months. We are addicted to we see really inflated. I’ve had a few days off to Brazil in February where I wasn’t wearing makeup and I remember being like: “Yo why am I so ugly to me in this moment?” … It is because I have become addicted, accustomed to seeing my face with contours. I never thought it would happen because I’m a bitch so earthy, I can spend days without make-up! ‘”

And the singer of 31 years has the impression that it “goes well” despite the crisis in health today across the world and insists on the fact that its “small problems” are nothing compared to what others are currently living.

She added to People magazine: “I feel me to wear. I feel bad because there are so many people who were not prepared for it. I think that this has been the most difficult part for me is to be emotionally connected and to be so empathetic and feeling for the people. There are a lot of people right now who live it and my little problems are nothing compared to their. “

