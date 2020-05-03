Déplumée by the coronavirus, Las Vegas feared the bankruptcy

As long as the city disappears !This would be a good thing for the players and the planet.

Even the thieves are stopped by the Covid.

the pandemic we each day distributes also a lot of good news and it is a beautiful one !

In Macau, it remains even more skin on the bones of the gaming industry. The CA is down 97% compared to April 2019.

Too happy city ,the most polluting in the world, and is used to wash whiter than white the dirty money,even better than the S……………

haaaa Vegas…. The kingdom of the addiction diverse and varied ^^ Honestly, it’s a bit like FDJ, it is very, veeeeery perceptive and resilient, the addiction to games in our societies. And everything is done for.

Ah,ben shit then… Rest of the pool to Celine Dion for finishing…

And if Vegas is in bankruptcy, it will change the roles of plucking (picking) / plucked for once It is, therefore, almost all prof

Sad for the employees, but if Las Vegas is in bankruptcy, the rare but present biodiversity of the Mojave desert will be able to say thank you

Poverty behind the rhinestones and the glitter Drying up of Lake Mead in the vicinity to maintain fountains Waste and excess of all kinds, environmental, social

Walls of plexiglas separating the seating of players at a blackjack table, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Getty/AFP/Ethan Miller)

Quiet unusual of the famous Las Vegas Strip, whose hotels and casinos are closed since mid-march, hides a battered city into open questioning about its future: what it will look like the capital of the game in the world after?

As elsewhere in the country, voices are opposed on the difficult tradeoff between the imperatives of the health and survival of the tourism industry, the economic backbone of the city.

The powerful local union Culinary Workers Union, which represents some 60,000 employees in the sector of hotels and casinos, says that 98% of its members have lost their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.

But a dozen of them have also lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19.

The Las Vegas Strip, desert, 24 April 2020 in Nevada (Getty/AFP/Archives/Ethan Miller)

Then, the secretary and treasurer of the union, Geoconda Arguello-Kline, supports the decision of the governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak, to extend until may 15, at least the containment measures in his State.

“He’s doing what he can to protect us,” says the leader, a trade unionist in the AFP. “I know it is difficult for everyone, but it’s better than losing his life.”

The mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman sees her in the containment an “absurdity” and called for a reopening of immediate his city, which has been shaken by an “unprecedented economic crisis”, was she alarmed last week in a press release.

– Tables furnished

Re-open Vegas, its huge hotel resorts and casinos, will necessarily require accommodations.

A wall of plexiglas between two slot machines in a casino in Las Vegas, April 29, 2020, at Nevada (Getty/AFP/Ethan Miller)

Screens of plexiglass in the future could separate players and croupiers at the tables of blackjack and roulette.

Employees will no doubt be called upon to work in masked and gloved. And institutions are planning to monitor the temperature of clients.

An option that rejects the owner of the casino, Emerald Island, Tim Brooks.

“I don’t want to take the temperature of every person who walks through our doors, we do not have the medical expertise to do it,” explains he. “It is more than 40°C during the summer. How do you know who really has the fever?”

For the local historian David Schwartz, the real question is not to know when and how casino will re-open. But “how many tourists will come back,” as the pandemic will continue to affect international travel?

“There will be a way to adapt, but I don’t know yet how to”, he admits.

– “Fire again” –

Even if its a hotel-casino Skyline had the green light to reopen, Jim Marsh is concerned that the measures of social distancing are “too costly” to implement.

A message “hope shines” on the facade of a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, desert, April 27, 2020 (AFP/Archives/David Becker)

“We could stay closed if the costs were too high”, he noted. “You can’t win money in a bar where people should sit more than a metre of each other”.

Tim Brooks, who says that he is not releasing a lot of margins to the Emerald Island, is said to be “disappointed” and “distraught” by the decision of the governor to extend the containment of Nevada.

It has already laid off 131 of 166 employees of the casino, but is struggling today to find enough tasks to fill in for those who are still working despite the closure.

“Maybe I’ll have to lay off again,” he said. “There is not an infinity of railings to shine”.

The urgency is even greater among the 350,000 people of Nevada have filed in recent weeks a request for unemployment benefit.

A security guard at the front entrance of the casino closed on April 25, 2020 Las Vegas (AFP/Archives/David Becker)

This is the case of Bob Aquino, a manager of a restaurant of the Emerald Island, whose wife has also lost his job at the local chamber of commerce, at the same time as his health insurance.

The allocation request of the sexagenarian has happily been accepted. “Without that, I would be in the street to offer my services to be able to eat,” he points out. “I would ask the governor to reopen the Nevada. To be able to return to work. That’s enough now”.

