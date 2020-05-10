Depression, bipolar disorder, baby blues… From Mariah Carey to Jennifer Lopez, the troubles of the stars were examined by a psy

Psycho

SUFFERING WITH THE STARS – For years, the stars of pop culture are no longer afraid to entrust their illnesses or show psychological fragility to the big day. With immediate effect, to return all the anonymous people who follow them on the social networks to their chasms, and the disorders that affect them in secret. Decryption of the phenomenon with a psychiatrist.

And if the pop star was finally a human being like others ? We remember all of the memorable image of Britney Spears shaving off all of it-even the skull in a hair salon in 2007, the haggard look, in front of a horde of paparazzi… A convincing example of “cracking” in public, having educated an entire generation to the fragility of the stars of glossy paper and the realities of mental health. A glow, zébrant like a flash of lightning the sky’s the politically correct, leading them to wonder if the pop culture 2.0 can have therapeutic virtues to the rest of us, poor mortals. This is the question posed by the psychiatrist Jean-Victor White in his book, Pop and Psych, available in Plon : “the past few years, we are witnessing a veritable tidal wave of speaking to celebrities about the mental disorders and these speaking engagements are, I find, to be courageous, but also much more nuanced and corresponding to a medical reality” he says, interviewed by LCI.

“The most striking example is that of Mariah Carey, when she speaks of her bipolar disorder and that it explains almost medical the fact that it took some time to make the diagnosis : it is true among the patients, for which it is known that in general, it takes ten years to get there – which is too long.” The same thing, ” he continues, “when she explains the initial rejection of the diagnosis of her hand, because she was in denial, but also because she did not want to be associated with something that it considered at the time as extremely complicated, stigmatizing. And then finally, when she speaks of her recovery, when she said that for her, the bipolar disorder is managed, she takes drugs, she has a professional help fit, she is not ashamed of and that it is for this reason that she speaks. I find that it is a powerful word, courageous, which can be a source of hope for patients.” Related Post: Avengers Endgame : The old Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will he continue to appear in the MCU ?

To a word more and more uninhibited

The stars can and do evolve consciences on the disorders of the less reputable ? “See characters considered powerful, glamorous, envied in our society, speak up about mental disorders, it allows for uninhibited,” says our psychiatrist. “It is the first virtue. When Jennifer Lopez, who is a sort of incarnation of what is pop-culture, expresses the sadness and baby blues that she had at the time of the birth of her twins, confessing ‘I don’t know what to do with it’, ‘I had the impression that they didn’t like me”… all of this can resonate in a woman who feels isolated in the face his feelings complicated baby-blues.” A word uninhibited which has notably swept the singer Selena Gomez : “In the generation Millennials, his speech was extremely carrier”, continues Jean-Victor White. “She was the celebrity most followed on Instagram, former idol Disney who spoke about depression and said at one point in his career ‘I can’t take it anymore, I need to stop myself, I need time for me because I suffer from depression.’ This type of things, they are not only a generation of pop-stars before.” What is even more important in the case of Selena Gomez, goes-t-he, “is that she speaks in a manner as free as uninhibited its psychological disorders such as depression, and other diseases affecting her as lupus. She puts everything on the same footing, and it really is such an approach that we hope to be the part of the patients”. The psychiatrist also notes that the young artist, “has built these things also in his work, since she is producer of the series 13 Reasons Whythe show Netflix, which has been a huge success, and in which the mental health of teens is in the foreground”. And he concludes : “I think this engagement is a testament really to something authentic, which can advance the cause of mental disorders.” Related Post: designers refuse to dress-Bebe Rexha for the Grammy

Romain LE VERN

