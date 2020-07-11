Deprogramming TV – the Death of Ennio Morricone : the strings, pays tribute to her

The world of cinema and soundtracks-the original is in mourning : the composer legend, Ennio Morricone is dead at the age of 91 years, died of a fall. The composer had written the original soundtrack of many spaghetti westerns filmed, as For a fistful of dollars, for a few dollars more, the good, the bad and the ugly and It was a time in the West. Ennio Morricone began composing for great directors such as Don Siegel, Mike Nichols, Brian de Palma, Oliver Stone or John Carpenter.

To pay homage to him, France 3 has decided to change its programming from the evening of 13 July, by the distribution of the following The Professional Georges Lautner and It was a time in the united states. Two films that Ennio Morricone has composed the original soundtrack.

Ciné+ with the request, with Canal+offers a selection of films whose original soundtrack was composed by Ennio Morricone, as well as a documentary by Vincent Perrot, The Master Morricone, it was a time in France : Vatel, Roland Joffé, A pure formality Giuseppe Tornatore, The great silence Sergio Corbucci, Kalidor, la légende du talisman Richard Fleischer, Holocaust 2000 Alberto De Martino, Orca Michael Anderson, Hamlet Franco Zeffirelli, The antichrist Alberto de Martino, The money Philippe Galland.

M-C. C