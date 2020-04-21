Deputy wants Conade intervene in the case of League of Ascent

The deputy pan Mario Ramos Tamez present a point of agreement to request that the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade) is involved in the decision of the Mexican Soccer federation (FMF), who decided to remove the League of Ascent MX.

According to El Universal, the deputy said: “This decision has been a matter of debate between those who are part of the sector of football in the country, and even criticised by professional footballers from First Division and Selected National who decry the measure, as they say; in the league of ascent is where you gain the greatest football experience, in addition to being a hotbed of talent.”

The point of agreement what will this mars before the Chamber of Deputies with the objective of important to preserve the jobs, the culture of football and the competitiveness, as it is a sport that generates profits of up to 2 billion dollars in the country.

With respect to the decision of the Federation, the tamaulipeco commented that there have been suspended the parties until 15 march, as well as have taken extraordinary measures to help combat the instability of the clubs who suffer an irregular situation due to the pandemic delcoronavirus or COVID-19.

“This sport has become an integral part of the culture of our country and is a factor of identity of fans with their teams in addition to become a family tradition, often passed from parents to children and which reinforces the family ties and emotional, because Who does not retain memories of having attended for the first time with his father to the stadium? (…)”, he stressed.