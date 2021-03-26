Derrier in the open, does Kourtney Kardashian outperform Kylie Jenner?

The older and younger sisters of America’s most famous and media family nucleus, the famous Kardashian Jenner, have many things in common and others, not so much, but one thing we should highlight is the sine beauty they all possess, from Kourtney Kardashian to Kylie Jenner.

To begin with, between Kourtney and Kylie there is 18 years difference, because, as we know, the first-mentioned is the eldest of the five sisters and, although many are confused, the second in question, is the least of all the“Klan Kardashian Jenner”.

It is more than well known that the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, currently triumphs to the maximum with her companies, and not only in her country but, internationally, besides that she is one of the American celebrities who has the most followers, at least on Instagram, where both beautiful mothers, pose to promote the best and exclusive brands of products, for which they are very well paid.

We also know that both members of the famous family, own their respective and successful companies and on more than one occasion we have seen them collaborating, in order to raise their sales and at the same time, be increasingly known worldwide.

Although the older sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan, had tried to stay as close as possible outside the floodlights and media scandals her family goes through on various occasions, we have now seen her a little less distressing, and in her respective official profile has shared splendid photographs using the most attractive ensembles, which show a lot of skin, following in the footsteps of all her younger sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian may be listed as the least well-known of the five, but this does not detract from the unmatched beauty she possesses, which, by the way, it should be noted that she has not been touched by any scalpel yet, and thanks to this, she is the only one in the family who has not undergone aesthetic treatments with surgeons, so we can say that it is still preserved naturally.

Instead, Kylie Jenner, who is now the queen of social media, and the one with the greatest reach of all the “KJ” sisters, we know that has undergone several surgical treatments, which have helped her to show off that stunning silhouette and beautiful face, although, it must be acknowledged that she has known perfectly well how to keep her dangerous curves intact and marked that abdomen because every day she performs exercise that helps shape her curvilinear figure.

Knowing this, we can then conclude that, if there was an all-natural beauty contest, the winner would certainly be the beautiful Kourtney, because at her age and has had her little ones, she has remained intact and it seems that the years do not pass through her face, let alone her figure.

That is why, just yesterday afternoon, the beautiful entrepreneur, placed from her profile a splendid image, where very proud is presumed in an incredible silver glitter swimsuit, posing on her back to the shore of an impressive and extremely elegant pool, leaving her beautiful tan silhouette exposed, proving that she also knows how to pose vainly.

Of course, the beautiful “Kourt”, has learned from this art of posing from her famous sisters, of course Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Khlóe have mastered all the techniques and such it seems that the older sister had the best teachers and for such reasons has decided to follow in her footsteps, placing more and more frequently these kinds of images , getting it to quickly gain its number of followers.