designers refuse to dress-Bebe Rexha for the Grammy

All·e artist named·e ” at the prestigious Grammy Awards is logically flattered·e to receive such a distinction. If the american pop singer Bebe Rexha is no exception to the rule, the preparation of the ceremony turns out to more complicated than expected.

In a post published on his account Instagramthe young 29 year old woman explained : “I’m finally nominated for Grammy awards and it is the coolest thing in the world. Most of the time, the artists do call on designers to make custom dresses to walk the red carpet, OK ? So my team has contacted many of the creators, but some of them don’t want to dress me up because I’m too big.”

If Bebe still has time to find a dress in her size, the former singer of Black Cards wants to change the mentalities on this subject. “I don’t want to wear your p****** of dresses in this case, because it is anything. You mean that all women who are a size 40 and more (size 8 in the USA, editor’s note) are not beautiful and cannot wear your dresses”, she says in her video.

“Give women the means to love their bodies rather than ensuring that they feel bad about themselves because of their size. We are beautiful, no matter what the size. Small or large”, she added in the caption of his post, accompanied by the hashtag #LOVEYOURBODY.