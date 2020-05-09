Desiigner has finally left the label for Kanye West

Desiigner has just announced his departure from the label G . O . O . D . Music. Through a live on his account Instagram, the artist is justified : “I do my own thing now . Nobody could hold me, that’s why I had to leave to this label . Without laughter, no one fired me, it was I who asked to leave . “

The interpreter of Panda took the opportunity to stress that it was now an independent artist and he was working on his own label, which will bear the name of The . O . D . : “The only label on which I account is The . O . D . I can drop whenever I want, as I want to, right, left, front, back, everywhere and at any time . It is the dream of any artist ! “ . This is probably the freedom of being able to get out of the pieces when he desires that motivated him to leave the label for Kanye West .

Since its signing in 2016, Desiigner had not released any studio album, which has resulted in some frustration among the rapper . The latter had not failed to know up to treaty Yeezus crazy : “I signed with Kanye West, the hottest . You all think that he’s a genius, but for me this guy is completely insane . I did everything alone, I picked up G . O . O . D . Music . “

Only a few days after the termination of the contract, the artist has unveiled the song and the clip DIVA . Therefore, it has not lost time . . .