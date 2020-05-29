“Desires”, the new single signed Drake and Future

(Relaxnews) – The artists unite their forces on a new song which made its debut on Soundcloud.

Listen to “Desires” of Drake and Future on Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/octobersveryown/desires

After the very recent piece by four hands “Life Is Good”, Future and Drake are back with “Desires” released on the Soundcloud of the label of the Canadian OVO, under the title “LOOKING for LEAK 2020 SUPER FUTURE DRAKE.”

Five years ago, the two musicians had also given voice on “What A Time To Be Alive”.

In January 2019 Future had released the album “Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD”. As for Drake, the canadian rapper had published last year the mixtape “So Far Gone”.