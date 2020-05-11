Desperate Housewives : why the series will briefly review the day

If the series Desperate Housewives has ended, there are already eight years, many fans dream of a return of their favorite series ! If this is not provided, its actresses are however going to get together this weekend for a cause that is very special !

Broadcast for the first time from 2004 to 2012, the series Desperate Housewives is a real phenomenon ! While the M6 channel has long aired the hit tv series american before he made his appearance on the catalog of Amazon Prime, many fans are still asking ! In fact, if Desperate Housewives promoted to the rank of international stars of its actresses and that they continue to turn in films and series, many of them would like to see a return of the series that made them known. And if, eight years after the end of the last episode, the stars have turned the page, however, they are not against a meeting surprise, surprise ! In fact, some of the actresses of the series have planned a virtual meeting !

According to the american site Deadline, Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Vanessa Williams (Renee Perry), Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young), Dana Delany (Katherine Mayfair) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) will meet this weekend for an episode in direct Stars in the Housea mini-show online daily hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, animators on SiriuxXM, in order to raise money for the benefit of people who continue to work and continue to turn the United States. In fact, if the Americans are confined to their homes, just like in France, health staff, or even the cashiers are still working. To attend the reunion of the stars of Desperate Housewivesnothing could be more simple : go to the YouTube channel ‘Actors Fund‘Sunday, 12 April at 20 hours (american hour).

Three actresses flagship of the series will not participate in the meeting

If the fans of the series can rejoice that this meeting surprise, three stars Desperate Housewives will not participate in this show : Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer) and Nicolette Sheridan (Edie Britt). If Felicity Huffman had been charged in a court case related to the falsification of school records, she was released from prison on October 25, 2019 and had received the support of Eva Longoria and Marc Cherry, creator of the series. After the scandal of the bribes, the actress would like to be discreet ? Of their sides, the players of the rival Susan and Eddie have a common point in real life : they do not keep good memories of their years in the show…

