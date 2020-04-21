Despite the containment, American Idol, continues its hunt to the spotlight thanks to the iPhone

The production studios have stopped a good part of their business, but with a bit of cleverness and some means, it is still possible to achieve emissions of prestige. The very popular tv-hook American Idol had to stop at four episodes of the end of its season because of the containment measures. But the ABC network and the producer Fremantle have the resource. With the help of Apple, they have been sent to the participants of the iPhone last cry (probably iPhone 11 Pro Max), as well as of lighting equipment and costumes.

Support to the budding singers to find the best place to stream their performance, in the garage or the garden of their house. ” These kids really know how to use the iPhone “, explains Trish Hüzâaogulari, president of Fremantle, to Deadline. ” Rather than send cameras complicated which require an operator, we are left with the technology they knew. These iPhone are great, it would not surprise me that it uses in the studio in the future “.

ABC and Apple have been working hand in hand for this operation. ” We are blessed to live in a time where we have these technologies, and even if it had happened five years ago, I don’t think it would have been possible “adds Rob Mills, the boss of the programming of ABC. The singers will be accompanied by a soundtrack recorded by the group of the broadcast and production ensured that all participants had an internet connection sufficient.

The result will be visible this Sunday, April 26. The judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Bobby Bones) will follow the performance them also at a distance, while the show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest from home. Stroke of luck, the former broadcaster Fox had given him a part of the scenery of the show, which will therefore be used again for the opportunity.