Despite the pandemic, New York guard, the fever (virtual) Saturday night

Partiers who wiggle to the sounds of DJ online, bearing cover nipples or gauze masks in a way that disco ball: with the closure of the premises nocturnes, dances, virtual rage in New York.

The city that prides itself on never sleeping and now has more than 90,000 people infected with the new coronavirus, and the authorities have extended until at least the end of April the closure of all non-essential activities. But the birds have found other ways to celebrate.

The tail is long to enter, with $ 10 minimum — $ 80 for a private space — at Club Quarantine, one of the places that are most in vogue, where celebrities such as british singer Charli XCX have made appearances.

The DJ D-Nice, darling of the stars, also attracts large crowds for their sets “live” marathon — up to 10 hours on — on Instagram. Among his followers: celebs like Rihanna and John Legend, and even political personalities such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

The club “House of Yes”, known for her performances of drag queens, her burlesque, her acrobats and her costumes are very sophisticated, has also shifted online, organizing nights out on platforms such as Zoom, Twitch and Instagram.

For one of the founders of the club, Kae Burke, see shutting down the nightlife in new york has been “like looking at a gigantic pile-up in slow motion”. “We have not seen the imminent disaster,” said-t it.

However, by the first virtual session, the success was at the rendezvous. “I was not expecting to enjoy myself as much. I have danced, dressed, three hours away,” she says. “I was completely dumbfounded… It was as if I was with my friends.”

– New opportunities –

At the beginning, “House of Yes” has maintained its selection at the entrance, demanding partygoers that they are dressed the part, with a premium to the costumes more elaborate.

But at the time of the pandemic, they eventually relax the rules, in order to accommodate the greatest number and to allow the regulars stuck at home with their parents to participate, even be deprived of their wardrobe, festive.

Jacqui Rabkin, brain nights digital of the club, however, stresses that the participants continue to put on their 31.

“We had people dressed as unicorns, giant, others with their equipment to make the pole-dancing or aerial acrobatics,” she said. A group has even brought his machine to make the smoke, with games of light and puppets.

These evenings virtual allow the club to attract fans from Europe and Asia, is within it. “I see a lot of positive sides, it extends the field of the possible”.

The club reputation has even seen his account Twitch suspended for 24 hours, “because some were dancing in their underwear,” says Jacqui Rabkin.

The digital shift has given a degree of normality to this place, whose messages on social networks were often censored for its content deemed borderline pornographic.

– Antidote to the stress –

The new york DJ Nickodemus is one of those who spin vinyl records in this virtual world, with the hope of offering an antidote to the stress surrounding it.

“It’s really weird to hear the sirens scream every five minutes near my building, to see people taken away on stretchers. It is hard to think to have fun and make music,” says he.

“But you can also get out of it from time to time, to keep the soul clean and stay positive,” he adds. “For me, New York has always been a celebration… If I’m in town, I’m the DJ”.

The pandemic has dealt a terrible blow to the world of entertainment, with the cancellation of major festivals, the deferral of tours, and many artists and their teams to unemployment.

“House of Yes,” will continue online, but with a team “skeletal,” says Kae Burke. The club has organized a fundraiser to be able to pay what take dozens of employees now désoeuvrés.

For the moment, his evenings virtual are free, but if the confinement lasts, the club could make it pay, says Jacqui Rabkin. And the electronic activity is likely to continue, even when the rules of social distancing will be relaxed.

The festive spirit is essential to get through this period of depressing, stresses-such. The arts and culture, “it is this that moves us and unites people, and this gives their life a sense of purpose and motivation”.