Details about the divorce and the settlement of Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is finally single… legally. After ending her marriage with Kevin Hunter in the wake of the revelation of the case of Hunter and his lover. Williams has recovered from the life of a single woman and eventually found an agreement with Hunter and at the end of their divorce proceedings.

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter 2012 Bank | Bobby / WireImage

Why Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have been divorced

Williams married Hunter in 1997. He became her manager and helped her transition from radio to television. Hunter has been executive producer of its talk show of day.

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams 2008 | Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Rumors have spread for years that Hunter controlled almost all aspects of the career and the personal life of Williams. Sources who have worked on The Wendy Williams Show have said that Hunter was a nightmare with which to work and that he had created a work environment abusive and hostile. Hunter would have also been physically violent toward Williams. Williams has ignored or denied the rumors when she was questioned and has publicly supported her man.

The Daily Mail was the first to report that Hunter was in a long-term relationship with a family friend and a massage therapist, Sharina Hudson, 2017. The media has followed Hunter and Hudson for two years and revealed exclusively in a follow-up 2019 expose “ that Hudson and Hunter were expecting a baby together. Williams addressed the rumors on his show and claimed that they were false.

In April 2019, Williams announced that she and Hunter planted. Hudson welcomed him to Journey, the daughter of Hunter, a short time before the announcement of the divorce. Williams would confirm later that the reason for their divorce was the illegitimate child of a Hunter and that she knew about his indiscretions for years. Hunter has released a statement apologizing for his actions.

Details of the settlement of the divorce of Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter

Williams began to create his life regardless of Hunter after their separation, which means the license as a manager, a role that Hunter had played since their marriage. Hunter has also been fired as executive producer of the Wendy Williams Show. He received a severance pay for his years of service.

The former couple has put up for sale his mansion in Livingston, New Jersey, and Williams has moved into its own building three-bedroom in the financial district of New York. Williams has paid $ 250,000 to Hunter to find a new home before you begin to discuss financial assets of their divorce.

After almost a year of negotiations, they reached an agreement. According to page six, the reason given for their divorce was “irreconcilable differences”. If Williams had included anything regarding the infidelity, things would have been able to hang around and threaten this that Hunter has received according to the law of New Jersey.

The regulation seemed to be simple and easy. Williams and Hunter have agreed to waive spousal support. But, Williams has agreed to keep a life insurance policy of 1 million dollars on it that will be left to the Hunter in the case where it décéderait before him. The wording of the policy gives Williams the right to reduce the amount on an annual basis. Williams will also continue to cover the health insurance of the Hunter.

The former couple has agreed to share the proceeds of their house in New Jersey at the time of sale. All of the funds from their bank accounts will go to Williams, as well as all of the shares that Hunter has in the Wendy Williams Productions, Inc. Williams will remain the sole owner of Wendy, Inc. In regards to what Hunter will receive, it will retain ownership of his companies and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce.

Given the public humiliation of which Williams was the victim after the fallout of the case Hunter and their divorce, she has been generous enough to Hunter.