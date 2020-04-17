Details of the documentary and its second season

The Mandalorian comes with everything. Recently, it has been announced that the series would have its own documentary and also more details on its second season.

If you were fascinated The Mandalorian, You are going to love this new. Although it remains for the moment a lot of time for the first of their second season, taking more account of the world situation experienced by COVID-19, it seems that Disney You don’t want to let the fans of this series without exclusive content. The company will launch a documentary on this series of Star Wars, mainly because of the famous date of celebration of the franchise, as we have already said here.

With the great success that the series has known in the world, it is not surprising that Disney + has decided to take into account at this date of celebration. Remember that fiction with Pedro Pascal, has become one of the most talked about topics on social networks, both for its plot and mainly for Baby Yoda. In addition, The Mandalorian had become illegally the a series more viewed in Spain, as the streaming platform was not yet arrived in our country.

Regarding the new documentary road, Jon Favreau, The creator of the series said the following words: “the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the series to have a preview inside and see a different perspective and perhaps a better understanding of the way in which The was performed. Mandalorian and the amazing talent that contributed to it throughout the first season, we had a great experience doing the show and we look forward to sharing it with you, ” he explained.

On 4 may, the new series “Gallery: Star Wars The Mandalorian” arrives at #DisneyPlus

A documentary that we will show how the first season of #TheMandalorian was performed in 8 episodes # StarWars pic.twitter.com/r6Eh9xgFDV

– Disney More Info (@DisneyPlusInfo) April 15, 2020

A new tube Star Wars

As we said earlier, The Mandalorian It was a huge success. For this reason, Disney + He did not hesitate to quickly replace the series for a second season. This pane had started to turn at the end of last year, but as for other projects, it has been affected by the global pandemic that we know today.

As to the details of the series, for the moment, very little is known but that promise that this will be a season more explosive. There has already been much talked about the participation of Ahsoka Tano in the new installment of The Mandalorian. Although not yet confirmed 100%, Rosario Dawson, The actress who could play the character, recently spoke and revealed that she was very excited to complete this project.

For its part, Giancarlo Esposito revealed that the second season will be the presence of more swords. A detail which had been criticized by the fans, since there was almost nothing of the participation of these famous weapons of the franchise. In addition, he said that Baby Yoda will be a lot more participation and power.