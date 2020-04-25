Details on Will Smith Quibi Stand-Up Comedy Show

Will Smith goes to Quibi.

The streaming service, which will be launched soon, has allowed another of the biggest stars in the world to title one of its programs, abbreviated designed to provide “bite fast” of entertainment to the subscribers. Smith is on board to animate and produce a series called This Jokathis does not imply, unfortunately, not in explaining the representations in film of the DC Comics character Joker. (Bummer – the episode of the meeting with the co-star of Suicide Squad Jared Leto would have been great). Instead, it is a series of stand-up comedy that will be shot on the spot… Topgolf? Get the details below.

The deadline announcement that the series Will Smith Quibi is on the way, courtesy of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith‘S Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group. Yes, you read that right: Topgolf, the company known mainly for its driving range with microchips built-in in its golf balls, was established in the world of entertainment. It seems that they have a number of shows on YouTube (including one ” Who Will Rock You which is co-hosted by the leader of Twisted Sister Dee Snider), but this seems to be their first foray into a platform beyond.

So what is it that is that it Joka? Here is the description of the series:

In This Joka, Smith invites a diverse range of actors emerging, established and legendary to explore the nature of comedy and his unique ability to bring people together. Shot on location at Topgolf, and other popular places of Las Vegas, the series will feature sets by stand-up, as well as conversations in the head-to-head between Smith and the actors, interviews and intimate moments of style documentary behind-the-scenes and in the city. .

The comedians featured in the show include Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estraded, Rell Battleand Daphnique Springs. This is an interesting opportunity for them, but as a spectator, the aspect that fascinates me the most is the appearances of special guests of Shawn Wasabi, George Wallaceand Demi Adejuyigbe – this is one of the funniest of the Internet. (The chances are extremely high that you have seen one of the viral videos he has made several.) I’m particularly looking forward to see Adejuyigbe face-to-face with Will Smith, because he is a big fan of Smith and has parodied the actor / rapper several times over the years in videos like this one:

As to Smith himself, in addition to being one of the biggest stars of the planet, he has carved out a nice niche on YouTube over the past two years, host a show only mobile like this one should be a breeze for him. . If you don’t know is that her film and television work, check this:

