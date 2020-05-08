Detective game to bed for the couple ⋆ StarMag.com

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson live fully and peacefully in their confinement to two. On social networks, the couple even set out to make a challenge rather revealing…

It is the madness of love between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. In couple since the end of the year 2019, the two singers do not leave more. The lovebirds spend their confinement together and only make public appearances during their races.

Very active on social networks, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share so their daily to their fans. Lovers participated in a challengethis has not gone unnoticed…

Small revelation !

It is in the story ” Instagram of Cody Simpson surfers have reunited the two lovers. Lying in their bed and huddled one against the other, they have launched the challenge Never Have I Ever.

The latter, the aim was to confess, and funny facts. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have fallen on the issue :

I’ve never used the toothbrush of someone without telling them.

If the beautiful blonde has not answered, he launched a mischievous look to his girlfriend. We guess the answer quickly.. Sacred Cody !