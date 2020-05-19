Detroit : the top 8 movies that put the Motor City on the screen

B erceau of house and techno, the city of Detroit has often been used as a filming location for many feature films american. With this selection, Trax offers to dive into the neighborhoods of Detroit, at the crossing of eras and struggles.

Detroit has more than once lent its scenery to industrial town to the cinema. Its atmosphere sometimes post-apocalyptic has found its place in movies depicting often the on-capitalism. The Ford, based in Dearborn, a suburb of the city, remain one of the physical evidence. Populated in large part by an african-american community in the 1920s, the main town in Michigan has also been a place of racial tensions very important in this period, leaving sequelae unavoidable. Top movies to see and immerse themselves in the Motor City.

DetroitKathryn Bigelow (2017)

This film looks back on the race riots that happened in Detroit in 1967. This year, the racial segregation and the responses against the Vietnam war break out, a real civil war in the most important city of Michigan, populated in part of african-americans. There is a Detroit in the war, with the forces of order who are abusive, who are torturing them psychologically challenged. What delve into the history of disaster in the Detroit of the time.

Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice, Zack Synder (2016)

First film to bring together the two heroes Superman and Batman in a fight, it was very expected of the fans of DC Comics. Ben Affleck played Batman (Bruce Wayne) and Henry Cavill, Superman (Clark Kent). It was shot primarily in the cities of Chicago and Detroit. They include the central station of Michigan, as well as the industrial centre of Russell. The city of Detroit is presented as a remnant of the american dream and embodies Gotham, the black city of Batman, which comes to oppose the clarity of Chicago in the role of Metropolis.

Lost RiverRyan Gosling (2014)

This film, the first of Ryan Gossling, is largely shot in the city of Detroit, chosen for its appearance of a ghost town and its ruins. It describes the life of Billy, a single mother of two children driven slowly in the shallows of a world that is dark and macabre, while his eldest son, discovers a road to a secret leading to a sunken city.

Only Lovers Left AliveJim Jarmusch (2014)

This independent film portrays the love story between two vampires. One lives in Detroit, the other in Tangiers, and they soon find themselves together in the city of Michigan. The two beings, marginal, trying to survive in a modern world that do not match, and that collapses around them. The city of Detroit is presented here as indicative of capitalism’s pre-eminent society, the exact opposite of the two protagonists.

Gran TorinoClint Eastwood (2009)

This classic tells the story of Walt Kowalski (played by Clint Eastwood himself), a veteran of the Korean war, widower temperament racist. After having surprised one of her neighbors of asian origin trying to steal his Ford Gran Torino 1972, under the pressure of a gang in the neighborhood, he takes his defence and will become a hero in spite of himself. The film is shot in the city of Detroit, capital of the automotive industry, where the manufacturer Ford has based its headquarters, more precisely in the suburb of Dearborn. The catholic church St. Ambrose in Grosse Pointe has also is also featured in the film.

8 MileCurtis Hanson (2002)

Inspired by the life of rapper Eminem, this american fiction takes a completely Detroit and its suburbs as the backdrop. Dreams filled the head, the character played by the rapper grew up between the suburbs white, and the black township of the city, along the line dubbed the “8 Miles Road”. When faced with a “clash” of rap, to the head of a rival gang, he finds himself mute. This humiliation drives him to push himself to reach his goals. The film was shot especially in the Downtown Louie’s Lounge, the Chin Tiki, the Penobscot Building, and many more.