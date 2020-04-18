Detroit willing to change the 3rd selection of the Draft

A brand of 3-12-1 in 2019 makes clear that the Detroit Lions they have many problems to correct if they want to change the direction of a franchise that does not know the word “success”. The general manager Bob Quinnwith a quarter of a century of experience in build teams, knows very well that there is not a single player is able to correct all the deficiencies of a team.

Armed with that knowledge, and with the third overall pick in the next Draft, Quinn and the Lions are approaching the date of the recruitment open to any option. That includes, of course, the possibility of changing his privileged position in the Draft, provided he gets the right offer.

“Yes, I can imagine a scenario, but it is not the idea. Obviously, and said this every time, you need two teams to make a change”said Quinn, who admitted he has had conversations about redeem their position of privilege in the Draft since the Combine. “When you change down, you’re going to drop after 10 or 11, and you must be aware of the ramifications.

“You’re going to get a player of different level. That should be taken into account in the compensation that you will receive and if you feel good about losing to one of those guys who you loved more.”

It is not easy to take such decisions, at least not in a generation that is expected to count with a lot of talent in the first part of the first round. The fact that Detroit has so many holes that cover does not make things easier. One thing is clear. If Quinn is going to pull the trigger, it will do so before it gets to your turn, because do not want to receive offers as it is time to take the decision to recruit a player who may, or may not, change the direction of the franchise.

With so much talent in the first part of the Draft, the first two selections seem practically defined with Joe Burrow to Cincinnati and Chase Young to Washington, so the true intrigue begins, precisely, in the third place. There, Quinn has many possibilities. You know that you want a player of immediate impact, but do not yet have the certainty to concentrate on a position in specific or just take the best player available.

All of those choices certainly contribute to the provision of change the third pickthen they could sacrifice quality in order to obtain sufficient quantity to cover the greatest number of deficiencies. Considering the state of the Lions the previous season, are many.

Detroit had the 18th attack in the NFL the previous campaign, a number of deceptive considering that the quarterback Matthew Stafford he played just eight games and that the unit also counts with the talent of the receivers Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and the tight end T. J. Hockenson. But the real problem comes in the side of a defensive that was the 26th of the NFL, and recently lost to the that is, debatiblemente, their best player in cornerback Darius Slay.

The cornerback from Ohio State Jeffrey Okudahconsidered by many as the best of the position in the next draft, is a possibility for strong to go to Detroit. First, though, Quinn must decide what course it’s going to take for a franchise which, it seems, operates without a compass from several years ago.