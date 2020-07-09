Devon Murray from the Harry Potter saga that will soon be a dad for the first time

The Actor Devon Murray has become a father for the first time at the age of 31 years. The Harry Potter star, who was camping the character of Seamus Finnigan, announced the good news on Instagram.

The family of Harry Potter is growing up ! An actor of the famous saga is soon to become a dad. In effect, Devon Murray announced on Wednesday 8 July, the pregnancy of his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey, Quinn on Instagram. The British 31-year-old, who plays the role of Seamus Finnigan in the movies of the little witch, that’s going to be a dad for the first time. “Infant Murray – January 14, 2021”announced in the social networks. His ex-partner on the screen thanked the actor hot with messages. “Congratulations Dev ! I’m so happy for you ! Thou shalt be a father is fantastic !”wrote Evanna Lynchwho played the role of Luna Lovegood. “Congratulations Dev ! This is awesome !”welcome Scarlett Hefner, which plays the role of Pansy Parkinson.

Afshan Azad, who plays Padma Patil, commented : “You can share clothes with the baby,”she wrote with a sense of humor. “I knew you were going to send me a message of the type”he said, fun, Devon Murray.

A married life flourished

The British actor publishes lots of photos of your romantic getaways with its beautiful, that you put on a pair of November 2018. Together, they are manufactured in France, in Normandy and in Paris. “Paris, I miss him already”wrote the star then.

A nice contrast with the actor who was suffering in 2016 of the depression. It was during a global day dedicated to mental health that had addressed the issue on Twitter. “I struggle with depression in silence for ten years, and recently they have publicly spoken that this is little and it has changed many things”, had explained Devon Murray.

With Shannon McCaffrey, Quinnis file of perfect happiness.

