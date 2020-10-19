Dexter’s reboot won’t undo the original series ending

The new 10 episodes of the series will not “change” it’s original ending, but will make things “right.

Dexter’s showrunner Clyde Phillips insists that Showtime’s reboot of the beloved television series will not “change” it’s original ending, but will make things “right.”

Cable network bosses have ordered a 10-episode broadcast, bringing together the show’s star, Michael C. Hall, and writer/producer Phillips, with the new episodes set to air next year.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 5 TV podcast, he reveals that the new show will “basically start from scratch,” explaining, “We want this to not be Dexter’s season nine.

“It’s been ten years, or whatever, by the time it will air, and the show will reflect that passage of time,” he adds. “As for the ending of the show, this will not look like the original ending. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very nice about it. “

In the original series finale, Hall’s killer Dexter Morgan lived under a new identity in Oregon after faking his own death, leaving legions of fans dissatisfied because he was never brought to justice.

While Phillips believes Hall was “not completely satisfied” with the ending, he insists that revising the conclusion “isn’t the reason we’re doing” the reboot.

“We’re doing this because there’s so much hunger for Dexter,” he says, adding, “We’re not undoing anything. We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Wow, it was all a dream.’

“What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years,” Clyde says.