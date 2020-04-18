Di Caprio and De Niro offer a place at their side in a film by Scorsese

The two actors have to play in Killers of the Flower Moonone of the movies most anticipated for next year, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese.

Adapted from a successful book, the film portrays the true story of a series of murders striking an indian tribe in the Oklahoma of the 1920s, the murders, committed at a time when oil had been discovered on their land.

“This is your chance ”

” Bob and I are going to be at the poster of a film titled “Killers of the Flower Moon”. If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance “said Leonardo DiCaprio with Robert De Niro in a video posted Wednesday on Instagram.



The lucky one will be drawn among the campaign donors and charitable and will also be able to lunch with the two actors and the director.

Help the poor

This initiative is part of the #AllInChallenge launched on Tuesday, where celebrities from entertainment and sports to attract donations by offering” a unique experience “and put the challenges other celebrities to emulate.

All profits are directed to charities providing food and meals to disadvantaged populations during the containment measures against pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Goal $ 100 million

The opportunity to receive home Justin Bieber for a private show, or to watch a Lakers game in Los Angeles with the former basketball star Magic Johnson has already enabled us to raise four million dollars in donations.

The organisers have set a target of one hundred million dollars.

In his video, Leonardo DiCaprio challenged the comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Matthew McConaughey. The first was offered a chance to co-host his talk show with it, the second has prompted a donor to join him in his box specifically to watch a match of american football in Texas.



Many stars are mobilized to charitable causes since the beginning of the pandemic, such as the singer Rihanna who has made donations of several million or the boss of TwitterJack Dorsey, who has set up a support fund with a billion dollars.