Di Maria could return to the Manchester United, the team that ‘hates’

Apparently the future of Angel Di Maria you do not have a good port, because the steering wheel argentine PSG well it could be used as currency for the computer capital of the services of Paul Pogba.

This was stated by the English press, that gave to know the way in which the French can get out of the Manchester United, which in addition also includes the German Julian Draxler.

Di Maria, 32 years old, already was a player of the United in the season 2014-15 with the Dutch Louis Van Gaal as coach. His stay at the institution was not good nor their relationship with the audience, which determined that in August of 2015, was transferred to the club from the French capital.

In fact, in February of 2019, he returned to Old Trafford with PSG and he made gestures to the fans in the 2-0 win in the first leg of the Final Round of the Champions League.

To make matters worse, in February past his team-mate Marcin Bulka, third goalkeeper of the squad, was the protagonist of a phrase that may have escaped: “Di Maria hates the United. In fact, when the tv appears to be somewhat related to the Manchester, calls for changing fast channel,” he said.

