Diamond Platnumz and the stars of YouTube, the most popular in Africa

This is Diamond Platnumz naked torso, which welcomed its producers last week when they arrived home, a cake decorated with the logo of YouTube in the arms to mark an important milestone for the pop star in tanzania.

While he dressed, the star of 30 years has learned that it was the first singer in sub-saharan Africa, there has been a billion views on their YouTube channel.

In the last 10 years, the musician, the award-winning popularized the “Bongo flava” – a style typical of tanzania : a derivative of the urban music influenced by traditional music, taarab on the east coast of africa.

“Diamond Platnumz works very hard and has a great sense of the show,” says DJ Edu, who hosts the music program of the pan-african weekly of This Is Africa of the BBC World Service.

More than 43 % of the 55 million people in Tanzania have access to Internet, mainly through mobile smartphone, the singer can count on her fans who enjoy their love songs in swahili.

Other musicians of tanzanian as to Harmonise record a success on YouTube.

That represents a billion views on YouTube ?

It is difficult to assess the true meaning of a thousand million of views, given the fact that Diamond Platnumz has more subscribers in Instagram subscribers on YouTube – 9.7 million vs. 3.7 million euros.

According to DJ Edu, Instagram, should be seen more as a factor of influence of the way of life and as new platforms such as the TikTok, which allows the use of copyright free songs for 30 seconds, are a great way to get younger fans.

“Some songs become viral thanks to TikTok, such as Quarantine, the new tube, Diamond Platnumz,” he says.

And it is in this way that the fans come on YouTube, where you can earn money through ads.

In the past ten years, YouTube has given more visibility of international musicians in Africa, which allows a direct access to your audience, rather than relying on the channels of tv or radio.

How to compare to other stars in africa ?

Media playback is unsupported on your device This is the time : the tracks, great voices of the music congolese

Some of the stars in north africa, which have large followers in the Middle East, has still a margin ahead of Diamond Platnumz.

Other african artists based outside the continent, as the singer of origin, mali, Aya Nakamura, takes on musician, of tanzania, with more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.

The young 25-year old woman, who moved in France when she was young, is best known for his hit 2018, Djadja. And, with 3.5 million visits, the rapper senegalese-american Akon, is even more popular.

In sub-saharan Africa, the major competitors of Diamond Platnumz on YouTube (in numbers) are the stars with nigerian Afrobeats :

P Square – $ 810 million

Davido – 618 million

Taste – 617 million

Tekno – 574 million

Burna Boy – 507 million

StarBoy TV (also known as Wizkid) – 480 million

The popularity of Davido and Burna Boy on YouTube is surprising, given that you only have opened their chains in 2018. Diamond Platnumz is in the platform since 2011.

StarboyTV be the label of Wizkid, if one adds the digits of her other chain, has 802 million views.

Some stars choose to have their own channels to promote their songs and to reduce the bureaucracy, because the record companies are slow to release new versions.

With over 477 million views, the Ivorians Magic System also has the costa. The group is especially popular in French-speaking West Africa and in France.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Magic System

“Its popularity has grown thanks to his song, 2001 Premier Gaou – this is the only song that has really connected the entire continent,” explains DJ Edu.

The south african musicians can earn money through record labels, local”, explains DJ Edu.

And, of course, YouTube is not the only streaming service.

WizKid has collaborated with the rapper canadian Drake in the success of 2016, A Dance that has only been broadcast in more than 1.8 billion times, but it has not been officially released on YouTube.

And, in general ?

Drake has more than seven million views on YouTube, and Beyoncé, who has worked with african artists for the album the Lion King last year, has more than $ 12 billion.

To put this in perspective, Justin Bieber, the canadian singer of 26 years has known the teen celebrity, was $ 21.6 million views.

The stars of K-pop have also been rapidly developed his fan base on YouTube – Blackpink, a group of girls formed in 2016, more than nine million views on YouTube.

And the singers africans ?

In contrast, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, two of the stars of Afrobeats, have much less views than those of their male counterparts, respectively 434 million and 239 million views on YouTube.

This may be due to the fact that it has been more difficult for women to break in Africa, where the music industry is so dominated by men – they need to spend a time to fight, to focus on their image and less time to produce songs,” says DJ Edu.

“And until very recently, was reserved not to the women artists for great shows, and if you’re in front of a large audience, you can generate the esu of the audience,” he said.

In front of Alade and Savage is Sinach, a female vocalist gospel music nigerian incredibly popular, with over 472 million views – without a doubt stimulated by his international tours and his follow-up to the mega-church, Christ Embassy, where she is the leader of the sect.

“It seems to Me that the singers of gospel music have an unfair advantage – lyrically to choose only a couple of verses of the Bible and the following are already there. They don’t have to fight for their disciples,” says DJ Edu.

That is what works best – performances online or live ?

Some musicians focus on the creation of an online audience.

This is the case of Uganda, Eddie Kenzo, which has over 388 million views on YouTube.

For others, such as Angola’s C4 Pedro, it is more multiply the visits. The star of the Kizomba manages to pack stadiums around the world – the charm of the Diamond Platnumz is less global.

Media playback is unsupported on your device The Kizomba C4 Pedro

In general, YouTube is the place where young artists in Africa are growing and trying to make a name for himself.

Take Zimbabwe, where the musician, 32 years, Jah Prayzah has 99 million hits on YouTube, while the legend of afro-jazz, Oliver Mtukudzi, who was on tour until a few weeks before his death last year, there was not an official YouTube page.

“Oliver was too busy to be bothered by YouTube. If you look at his tour dates, he was shooting throughout the year – and, sometimes, it is better to do 50 concerts that have 100 million views”, says DJ Edu.

“For a million views [vous gagnez] To $ 3,000 – if you’re doing a show, that would be 10 times more.

“This does not mean that Diamond Platnumz is not popular, but to each his own cam.”