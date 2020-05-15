Diamonds Kim Kardashian reappeared

Good news for Kim Kardashian. Two of the diamonds that she had reported stolen in Paris in October 2016 re-appear, explains the Express. The star was a steal for 9 million euros of jewelry at the time. If eleven people have been indicted for this case, the jewelry had not been found it was believed. But two diamonds appeared on the side of Los Angeles… in August 2017.

A woman of asian origin was able to make the exchange, plus a ring that she took pretext that it had “too large for his hand,” according to the Express, against a ring set with three stones in the jewellery Jewelerette & Co of Beverly Hills. But the manager has had a bad surprise at the time you evaluate the jewelry by the Gemological Institute of America. According to the unique code path in the microlaser on the diamonds, they are part of the jewelry stolen in “Kim K” in Paris.

Memory hole

The star has been questioned about it more than a year later, in November 2018, by two FBI agents, two French officers and a federal prosecutor deputy. The story becomes funny, because it is no longer safe to have taken those jewellery during her stay in France… The diamonds could have been stolen during the burglary of his villa in Los Angeles in November 2016, and not to the hotel No Name in Paris as she had stated.

The Express does not specify whether the wife of Kanye West was able to retrieve her jewelry in spite of his memory hole. One thing is for sure : the person who came to deposit the diamonds in Jewelerette & Co has not been identified or found : the surveillance cameras, the store, which has not kept track of the transaction, have been erased… A good part of the mystery thus remains whole, whereas the major part of the jewelry stolen was not found.