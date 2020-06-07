[Diaporama] Street art : Travis Scott, the new gift of Poti

On the wasteland of the old store Game closed for a long time, wild vegetation and… the radiant face of the rapper Travis Scott while bathed in ” Potis “. These small characters, invented by the artist, who has chosen the City as the nickname , have become beings familiar to the Mulhousiens. A form nor round, nor square, full of sweetness, thanks to two small, simple, round beads placed very low in the shape, such as a modest gaze, who would not dare to raise his eyes. All decked out small lines as antennae, arms, or legs… They are light, fly in all directions, as drops of water fallen from the sky that surround the main subject.

One of the titles of Travis Scott.

"I don't do portraits with smiles " The artist colonizes the walls for the past fifteen years. The drawing, it is his life, even if he continues the practice without live. After the face of Kobe Bryant, basketball player, u.s. died tragically in a helicopter crash and recently painted by Poti Quai d Oran , it is the one of the famous american rapper who has popped up on the wall. "I paint people that inspire me, musically, sportingly, humanly… I have a lot of admiration for Travis Scott, he has this smile that truly expresses what he is, him. Also, I don't do portraits with smiles. "What he admires in the rapper ? "It's energy is very positive, very oriented towards the new generation, it gives them the strength to move forward. What he likes is to share his art with people and it is exactly this that touches me. "

A lasting legacy in Mulhouse, his dream Poti is not (yet) been courted by galleries specializing in street art his favorite place is still the street. “By nature, our art is short-lived. This wall street Lavoisier is falling apart, I had to clear around. I have not yet had the privilege that it offers me a large beautiful wall to Mulhouse, but it would be really great. A wall that lasts ten, twenty years… to Leave a mark in the city where I was born, a dream!!! “ Potis globe trotters This self-taught artist, and polyglot (he has a degree in LAS, speaks English, Spanish, Hebrew, ” and a little German “), has travelled all over Europe but also in Asia, the United States and planted her small Potis anywhere in the world. The life of a “Poti” ? “In a big city, it is often very little, it can be covered the next day… If it’s still 4 or 5 months is a long time ! “But it happens that the Potis are the resistance and live well beyond. “I know this because people send me pictures, it makes me really happy ! “Just like the passers-by who stop to speak with him, when he works. This week, rue Lavoisier, several people were arrested. “Often, they tell me thank you. It is the most beautiful gift. “