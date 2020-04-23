DiCaprio and De Niro offer you a role in their next film

In the casting of the upcoming film of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have joined the #AllInChallenge, a campaign to raise funds to help disadvantaged people during the containment measures. Among the donations made, a person will be randomly drawn, and will have the chance to be included in the new feature film from the director of “Taxi Driver”.

The #AllInChallenge is needed in Hollywood. This initiative proposes to live a unique experience in exchange for a donation to help charities that provide food and meals to disadvantaged populations during the containment measures against the pandemic. The stars challenge them, in order to offer rewards always the most attractive. The organizers hope to raise $ 100 million. At the present time, the private show of Justin Bieber or the ability to watch a Lakers game with the basketball star Magic Johnson, have already helped to raise four million dollars in donations. On Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro,gathered in the next Scorsese, have announced that they were taking part in the operation.

“We want to offer you a role”

Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have launched on Instagram a contest never seen before : “We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to ensure that every family in need has access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities have more than ever need our support. This is why we ask you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it is to be able to work with the great Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to play in a new film called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a role, the opportunity to spend the day on the plateau with the three of us and attend the first. To participate, visit allinchallenge.com and give all you can.”

The actor of “the Wolf of Wall Street” was then challenged Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey and Jamie Foxx. The facilitator offered the opportunity to present her side her famous talk show and the actor of “Dallas Buyers Club” has invited one of the donors to join him in Texas in order to keep up with him, a game of american football. The actor of “Django Unchained”, has not yet responded to the announcement.