DiCaprio has a new role in the next Scorsese, and it is so much better

For the purposes of his next feature film, Killers of the Flower MoonMartin Scorsese has reformed his legendary duo : Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio (who had already toured together in Injuries secret and in Simple Secrets).

In this adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon : The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, novel by David Grann – also author of The Lost City of Z, John Edgar Hoover, future head of the FBI, the investigation into the assassination of Indians in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

In this western, the first for Scorsese, Robert De Niro perform in William Hale, “the king of the hills Osages“the man responsible for most of these murders. For his part, Leonardo DiCaprio had to slip into the skin of the boss of the FBI, for the second time after the biopic J. Edgar Clint Eastwood.

A new role of anti-hero

But a change of plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked on the screenplay and the latter will eventually the nephew of De Niro, torn between the love and the machinations of his uncle. The role of anti-hero, certainly more interesting for him, in which we know he excels (in the vein of a Jordan Belfort, which he embodied in The Wolf of Wall Street, also directed by Martin Scorsese), and finally more exciting for the public.

However, this new situation transforms the film into a more intimate and less commercial, this that Paramount, producer's initial of the future feature-length film, has not seen a very good eye.

Because despite this turnaround story, the initial budget of the film, namely 200 million dollars, remains the same. It is an amount that is usually rather allocated to the blockbusters, the revenue so significant, well above what is expected to bring in Killers of the Flower Mooneven with the duo of DiCaprio/De Niro in front of the camera and a Scorsese directing.