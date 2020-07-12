DiCaprio sheds light on the Lan Ha bay

>>The adoption of measures for the promotion of domestic tourism

Lan Ha bay, in the page of Instagram of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Filmed by photographer and filmmaker american professional Toby Harriman, the clip, with a duration of 58 seconds, has been viewed more than 1.5 million times and has received many comments from users expressing their surprise in front of the scenery of the bay.

Leonardo DiCaprio wrote : “This village of traditional fishing in Lan Ha bay, Vietnam, floating on emerald waters, and nestled at the foot of the limestone rocks dantesque. The villagers depend on the sea to survive and earn a living, either through fishing, aquaculture or tourism. This looks like a paradise, but its unique way of life is threatened by sewage, the pollution, the plastic, tourist activities, unsustainable, and climate change. If the Lan Ha bay should continue to be a beautiful place to live and for tourism, visitors should take care to reduce your environmental impact during your visit”.

A significant message to promote the beautiful countryside with international friends and increase the awareness of the protection of the environment of the bay.

Charm Of Nature

Located in the district of Cat Ba town Hai Phong (North), Lan Ha bay is known as the “second Ha Long bay”. Pampered by nature, it extends over more than 7,000 hectares, and is a true eden of 400 islands and islets covered with lush vegetation. Beginning in the year 2020, this marvel of nature become a member of the Club of the most beautiful bays in the world (MBBW).

View of the sky, Lan Has, is as beautiful as a painting, where the turquoise blue of the sky and the sea are mixed with the mixture of colors of the schools of fish. The ideal season to visit is between the months of April and July. It is to this period that we can take advantage of sunny days and clear water suitable for swimming.

In the beginning of the island of Cat Ba, tourists embark on a boat and 30 minutes to reach the Lan Has. Among the places of tourist interest in the sea of Hai Phong, this beautiful bay has managed to maintain its pristine beauty. In addition, it is likely that it is a great place for outdoor activities such as fishing, canoeing, or camping on the beach.

