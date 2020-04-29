DiCaprio, Watson, Schwarzenegger… together to combat climate change

On Tuesday, the city of Madrid will be under the spotlight as the Spanish capital will the COP 25,which will bring together various organizations and governments to discuss and propose projects to counter global warming .

While Donald Trump is withdrawing from the Paris agreement, the States – United have not said their last word . Proof is with the former head of the american diplomacy John Kerry has officially launched this Sunday, a coalition to combat the climate crisissupported by several personalities .

“We collect improbable allies with a common mission : to push the world to respond to the climate crisis in the same way that we have mobilized to win the Second world War . “ Can – I read it on the coalition website.

Rallies are already planned for World War Zero

Named World War Zero this initiative brings together politicians, movie stars or the world of the song as the actor Arnold Schwarzeneggerformer republican governor of California, former president Bill Clinton but the british actress Emma Watsonthe singer Sting and Leonardo DiCaprio.

With several rallies planned from January 2020, the coalition which has not less than 60 personalities have already raised more than $ 500,000, according to the New York Times .