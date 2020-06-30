Dickinson transmission of the party, a new face in the program !

It seems that things are moving in the programming side of Apple TV +. The first change happens at the level of the organization. Michelle Lee just received a good promotion within the service. Hired in January 2018, as creative directorshe has been named the ” director of national programming on the Apple TV+ “. She will continue to report to Matt Cherniss, The apple of the head of scripted development and current programming. She oversaw The Show Of The Morning and Little Americaand is expected to re-enlist for season 2.

Then, the controller of ” Dickinson “ it’s going to be broadcast Twitterin the context of a Dickinson Part of the Watch. ” We are broadcasting the first episode of season 1 of Dickinson here on Twitter with Hailee Steinfeld. Join us tonight at 18h, PT for the night of sleep #DickinsonAtHome, followed by a surprise performance. “

The series that brings together Her Hunt, Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Hailee Steinfeld or even Toby Huss has been one of the first available in its entirety. Keep in mind that we explore with a certain time lag, the limitations of society, of gender and of the family from the point of view of the the young poet, rebel Emily Dickinson.

