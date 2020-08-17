Did Lana Del Rey Once Write a Rap-Influenced Song About Azealia Banks?

Lana Del Rey as well as Azealia Banks are 2 of one of the most talked-about musicians you will not see on the pop graphes– as well as some individuals assume Del Rey composed a rap-influenced tune concerningBanks What motivated Del Rey to include catch aspects right into her songs? Furthermore, what did Del Rey need to state concerning this– as well as where did Del Rey as well as Banks’ relationship go from there?

The ideas behind Lana Del Rey’s trap-influenced cd

There’s been a substantial hip-hop impact in much of Del Rey’s songs. Her 2015 cd Honeymoon is no exemption as well as it has some aspects of catch songs in its instrumentation. Del Rey herself had a concept regarding why this held true.

“I really love Rae Sremmurd so that might be a surprise inspiration,” Del Rey informed NME. “Also Sage The Gemini. I really love listening to some of the people that came out of Atlanta in the last two years. I don’t think I was trying to emulate that sound, but I had elements of it in ‘Freak’ and ‘High By The Beach.’”

The ‘Honeymoon’ track that was reported to be around Azealia Banks

“Art Deco” is a catch track fromHoneymoon This tune from the cd does not simply take motivation from hip-hop songs– it straight recommendations a timeless rap tune. The verses to “Art Deco” reference “rapper’s delight”– a clear referral to the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight.” The tune opens up with the verses “Club queen on the downtown scene/Prowling around at night/You’re not mean, you just want to be seen/Want to be wild.”

Banks is a rap artist as well as a club queen with a “wild” track record because of her several, several debates on social media sites. Because of this, it was very easy for individuals to ask yourself if Del Rey composed the tune concerning Banks– specifically because Del Rey as well as Banks were as soon as pals. Del Rey notoriously informed Glamour “I f*ck with Azealia Banks because I have the same artistic inclinations as her and the same taste in men.”

Al Horner asked Del Rey if “Art Deco” had to do withBanks “Definitely not,” Del Rey informed NME. “I have no idea where people got that from. I just don’t know what the correlation is. That song is actually about a group of teenagers who go out every night.”

Where Lana Del Rey’s connection with Azealia Banks went from there

Although Del Rey as well as Banks appeared to hit it off at one factor, points worsened for their relationship after the launch of “Art Deco.” According to Vibe, Del Rey notoriously called Kanye West out on social media sites, considering him a narcissist. Banks considered in, stating she really did not assume Del Rey was being real.

Del Rey reacted, stating Banks had actually betrayed her. She even more stated she would certainly “f*ck Banks the f*ck up.” If “Art Deco” had to do with Banks, it would absolutely be a much less hostile declaration concerning her than the aformentioned social media sites blog posts.