DID YOU KNOW ? An american humorist has inspired the character of Nathan Drake, hero of Uncharted

Uncharted is an adventure game cult for many gamers. Since its launch in 2007, the licence has managed to conquer a wide public. And if millions of copies are sold throughout the world, it is thanks to Nathan Drake. “This iconic character of the game is much more human that the long-standing super-hero video game,” says the journalist Jean-François Morisse, in the fourth episode of “GAMERS”, the new podcast Europe 1 Studio on the secret histories of video games. “He brings to the game its personality, its charm. He is credible, he has feelings, emotions, motives…”

But did you know that this hero, alter-ego, a male Lara Croft, was inspired by a man who has nothing of an adventurer ? Nathan Drake has for model, a actor : Johnny Knoxville. This american humorist, is best known for his participation in a tv show that made the heyday of MTV in the early 2000s, Jackass. He is funny, disrespectful, reckless, and this is what appeals to Amy Henning, the creative director of the studio Naugthy Dog, which produces Uncharted.

Marty McFly and Back to the future

It will therefore offer his traits of character Nathan Drake, and…its physical large brown dark. “She thought in a first time to make it look like physically to Marty McFly, the hero of Back to the future“explains Jean-François Morisse. “She eventually changed her mind”

For the scenario on the other hand, Amy Henning draws from the classical repertoire, of adventure novels that she had read in his youth but, more importantly, it is inspired by the expeditions of an archaeologist famous : Indiana Jones.