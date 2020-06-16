Did you know that ? Ed Sheeran has opened his own bar in London !

With several tens of millions of albums sold worldwide, Ed Sheeran has established himself as the pop artist of the decade in the United Kingdom. After the end of their “Divide Ride”, that has hosted the 9 million followers, the singer of “the Way” has started a break in his musical career. During this time, Ed Sheeran had the opportunity to pursue another of his passions, the of the restoration.

Ed Sheeran named his restaurant in honor of his wife

In fact, in the autumn of 2019, the singer has made the acquisition of the tapas bar in Galicia in the middle of London, in Notting Hill. The establishment is now called, “Bertie Flowers”, as the cherry. A name that Ed Sheeran would have chosen as a nod to his companion, Cherry Seaborn (“cherry”, which means “cherry”).