Diddy teases the battle of Verzuz with Dr. Dre

The dreams of the fans of hip-hop may become a reality.

Diddy and Dr. Dre could be facing each other in an epic battle of “Verzuz”. During a conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram Live on Friday, the mogul of Bad Boy said that talks were underway for a potential showdown between the titans of the music.

“Yeah, we talk about it”, he said to Joe, excited.

However, they have not yet finalised their plans, and their cooperation could eventually take a different format. But anyway, Puff promises greatness.

“We are discussing a masterclass,” added Puff. “To be honest, the things that we discussed, we need to do something big and we need to do something for the people if we meet. I don’t know if it’s going to be the “Verzuz” or what it’s going to be, but we will certainly do something. “

Diddy has organized its fund-raising Dance-A-Thon on Easter Sunday. The livestream starred included appearances by Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Lizzo, and has raised more than $ 3.7 million for the relief of COVID-19.

The series “Verzuz” of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz has already led to clashes between the Boi-1da and Hit-Boy, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, T-pain and Lil Jon, and the battle will be highly publicized between Babyface and Teddy Riley, who was in the livestream to be the most watched to date with over half a million viewers.

Friday, on Instagram, Swizz thanked his supporters while teasing the next battle. “I can’t announce the next”, he said, adding the émoji head explosive.