Diddy will host a Dance-A-Thon live with Drake, Chris Brown and J. Lo

Diddy has organized a dance for Easter Sunday and everyone is invited.

The magnate of hip-hop rocks the fans during the quarantine with her very first Dance-A-Thon on Instagram Live. “We organize the LARGEST DANCE-A-THON in THE WORLD AND YOU’RE ALL INVITED !!!!” he told his 16 million followers.

And this promises to be an affair of stars. The livestream of Sunday, presented by Team Love, will feature appearances by some of the friends the famous of Diddy, including Drake, Chris Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, and even his ex Jennifer Lopez. The guest list also includes personalities such as Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Janelle Monáe, and more.

The festival will not be without purpose. Diddy will raise funds for health workers to help in relief efforts against sars coronavirus. “We collect funds necessary for our health care workers in underserved communities in the country!”, He said.

He also phoned the president and CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, to discuss its major projects of the party. “I need you to make sure that nothing falls down”, he said. “It is my responsibility to warn you that when I throw a party Diddy, the whole world presents itself.”

The live Dance-A-Thon starts today in 15 hours. IS on Instagram of Diddy. “See to our health care workers first line !!!!” said Puff.

The mogul of Bad Boy recently held a “state of emergency” on the revolt to discuss the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on the african-american community. “We are in a state of emergency, life or death,” he said. “We’ve got trouble with my people. We must come together. We need to communicate. “