Didier Drogba donates hospital to treat patients with coronavirus

Didier Drogba, exfutbolista of the Chelseaprovided a hospital yours to attend to patients infected with coronavirus, in their country, the estate that since it opened its doors not charge for their services.

In accordance with The Universal, Ivory coast has five people dead and 574 confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19 and the government deemed the act of the also exfutbolista as an “act of patriotism”.

The use of the hospital depends on the government to do functional, according to the French newspaper L’équipe.

Didier Drogba has been great social work during his career as a professional player, even after, on behalf of his country.