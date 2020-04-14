Didier Drogba has enabled your hospital to combat the coronavirus

Football International The exdelantero Chelsea proposes to use as the center deteccin virus
Didier Drogba, scorer histrico of the Chelsea and your pas, you will have the intention to enable the hospital of their fundacin in the city of Abiyn, to serve as a center deteccin of the coronavirus.
L quipe report that the retired marfileo present the project in such city, which represents a bastin and economic and who goes by the name Laurent Pokou, who was a player and coach Ivory coast, and that he died in 2016. This act of Drogba has been named as: An “act of patriotism”.
Also, the director of the fundacin who manages this clinic, Mariam Breka, stating that corresponds to the State that this intention of the player is to become a reality. This also support the government’s intentions, that conform a plan deteccin of COVID-19 with 13 outlet centers samples in Abiyn and 45 in the pas.
The Ivory coast has accounted for 533 positive cases and 5 dead by coronavirus.