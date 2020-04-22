Didier Raoult announces the decline of the virus in Marseille and even mentioned his disappearance

On Monday 13 April 2020, after having applauded the windows, the French gathered in front of a television to follow the fourth intervention of Emmanuel Macron since the beginning of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. A speech during which the head of State announced to the French people a likely déconfinement progressive from the 11th of may next. Good news for a part of the population who demanded a date, but a concern for parents of students who are concerned about a re-opening of schools too early… During his speech, Emmanuel Macron, has stated, in particular, that the shortage of masks would soon end. “Within three weeks, we will have multiplied by five the production of masks for our caregivers in France and we will have produced 10 000 respirators additional on our soil” the Same good news about the tests. “May 11, we will be able to test every person with symptoms. […] Any person having a symptom, must be able to be tested “

Professor Raoult announcement of more good news

In its latest bulletin of scientific information disseminated on Tuesday, 14 April 2020, on Twitter, professor Didier Raoult has exposed the evolution of the coronavirus in its establishment in marseille. The director of the university hospital Institute (IHU) Méditerranée ensures that the curves of contamination at the Covid-19 drop. “There is a very significant decrease in the number of detected cases and even more significant

