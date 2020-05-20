Didier Raoult : his reaction ironic after the revelation of Donald Trump on hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump has announced to take hydroxychloroquine preventive measure against the sars coronavirus. A statement that has quickly reacted to the Pr Didier Raoult.

The words of Donald Trump have not gone unnoticed. The president of the United States has announced to take for a week and a half, hydroxychloroquine preventive measure against the sars coronavirus. “You know the expression: what is it that you have to lose?“, launched the tenant of the White House. An announcement which, of course, quickly reacted to the Pr Didier Raoult. On Tuesday, may 19, ‘infectiologist marseille was once again at the microphone of Radio Classic. He was assured that he was not aware of this information in order to clarify, ironically, not be the “doctor“of Donald Trump.

“I would like people to submit things in perspective and see to what extent there has been a collective hallucination of the media and some leaders on the hydroxychloroquine, which is one of the drugs most prescribed in the world. All the doctors have already prescribed“added Didier Raoult on the radio. Once again, it has come to the defence of this treatment : “It is a medicine that is banal, classic, and so we invented everything : cardiac arrest, violation of retinal happens after 5 years of treatment. (…) It must be a preventive of madness, because all those who don’t want to hydroxychloroquine, are become crazy in this country“.

90 000 deaths in the United States

Donald Trump said to present no symptom of the Covid-19, however, it is tested every two days. The husband of Melania Trump is certain of the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine against this global epidemic. “Here is my proof that it works : I have a lot of calls being positive about it“has justified the american president. The United States is the country that has the largest number of deaths and confirmed cases of the coronavirus according to the balance sheet officials. More than 90 000 deaths and 1.5 million cases have been recorded in the United States.

