Didier Raoult : his reaction ironic after the revelation of Donald Trump on hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump has announced to take hydroxychloroquine preventive measure against the sars coronavirus. A statement that has quickly reacted to the Pr Didier Raoult.
The words of Donald Trump have not gone unnoticed. The president of the United States has announced to take for a week and a half, hydroxychloroquine preventive measure against the sars coronavirus. “You know the expression: what is it that you have to lose?“, launched the tenant of the White House. An announcement which, of course, quickly reacted to the Pr Didier Raoult. On Tuesday, may 19, ‘infectiologist marseille was once again at the microphone of Radio Classic. He was assured that he was not aware of this information in order to clarify, ironically, not be the “doctor“of Donald Trump.
“I would like people to submit things in perspective and see to what extent there has been a collective hallucination of the media and some leaders on the hydroxychloroquine, which is one of the drugs most prescribed in the world. All the doctors have already prescribed“added Didier Raoult on the radio. Once again, it has come to the defence of this treatment : “It is a medicine that is banal, classic, and so we invented everything : cardiac arrest, violation of retinal happens after 5 years of treatment. (…) It must be a preventive of madness, because all those who don’t want to hydroxychloroquine, are become crazy in this country“.
90 000 deaths in the United States
Donald Trump said to present no symptom of the Covid-19, however, it is tested every two days. The husband of Melania Trump is certain of the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine against this global epidemic. “Here is my proof that it works : I have a lot of calls being positive about it“has justified the american president. The United States is the country that has the largest number of deaths and confirmed cases of the coronavirus according to the balance sheet officials. More than 90 000 deaths and 1.5 million cases have been recorded in the United States.
Archives – professor Didier Raoult at the IHU Marseille during a visit of Renaud Muselier march 2, 2020. Professor Raoult is at the heart of the news because his treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the base of chloroquine raises a controversy.
Archives – professor Didier Raoult at the IHU Marseille during a visit of Renaud Muselier march 2, 2020. Professor Raoult is at the heart of the news because his treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the base of chloroquine raises a controversy.
Covid-19 infectious diseases physician and professor of microbiology French Didier Raoult in interview
President Donald Trump – Arrive with Marine One on the lawn south of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Thursday may 14, 2020. Trump has visited the factory of Owens and Minor, a distributor of medical equipment, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
President Donald J. Trump signed a decree delegating authority under the Defense Production Act" the chief executive of the "United States International Development Finance Corporation" to meet lépidémie of COVID-19. May 14, 2020
Donald Trump at a briefing on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington. On may 15, 2020
United States President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington D. C. U. S. on Monday, April 6, 2020. The United States has now reached 10,000 deaths caused by the novel Coronavirus, as officials debate the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, to also treat the Coronavirus.
United States President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks regarding Coronavirus vaccine developments in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D. C. U. S. on Friday, May 15, 2020.
United States President Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Ben Ross, Brackish Bowties
The president of the United States Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree in the garden of the White House in Washington, April 22, 2020. The ceremony was held in the presence of the vice-president, Mike Pence.
President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the first Lady Melania Trump, delivers a speech during a ceremony of planting tree on the lawn south of the White House in Washington on April 22, 2020.
Donald J. Trump (president of the United States), and his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump, are addressed to the journalists in front of the White House in Washington, DC, may 7, 2020.
Donald J. Trump (president of the United States), and his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump, are addressed to the journalists in front of the White House in Washington, DC, may 7, 2020.
