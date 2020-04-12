Died creator of the tacos of cochinita, a legend in the Red Devils

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the people most beloved by the fans of the Diablos Rojos del México, Alfredo Vázquez, creator of the famed tacos de cochinita that delight the palates since the time of the Park of the Social Insurance, passed away on Sunday, reported the organization of the LMB.

In an obituary posted on their social networks, the team from the City of Mexico he regretted the lossbecause consuming their products was a tradition since that was the property between Viaduct and Cuauhtémoc and followed by the Foro Solthe Fray Nano and now in the Stadium Alfredo Harp.

We join the grief felt by the family Vazquez, by the death of Mr. Alfredo Vázquez, whom we remember with so much affection????????????️ Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/3l2R5hMtll — DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) April 12, 2020

“Policy, technical body, players and staff we join in the grief that overwhelms the family Vazquez. We express our deepest condolences and we wish prompt resignation to his entire family”, can be read.

Fans of the sport of ball in the capital of the country tend to make large rows to get at least one order of three tacos of cochinita, which is accompanied by a good dose of guacamoleif so desired by the diner.