Died Roberto Gadea, a former player of the Tigers of the UANL

The Club Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) announced the evening of 12 April, the unfortunate death of former footballer uruguayan Roberto Gadea, who was part of the team as they managed to win their first title in the Cup League.
Not only is the past by deciding to be with Tigers instead of participating with Blue Cross to get from Uruguay to Mexico, also it was the figures ‘ strongest of the season 1977-1978 when his team won the final against Pumas in the Estadio Universitario.
Last April 6, was given to know that the former player of 67 years had been admitted in a hospital due to a stroke. In accordance with Mediotiempothe weekend of the condition of Gadea was critical so it was not possible to practice a procedure neurological.
Earlier, in December of 2019, Roberto Gadea managed to recover from a stroke that took him to the hospital for a time.
The history of Gadea in the mexican soccer began in 1976 when he stepped on mexican soil, attracted by an offer from team Cruz Azul, however, at the end, he decided to join the Club and Tigers and accepted the offer of the felines.
Ricardo de Leon led the team on the playing Gadea and were also league champions in Montevideo in 1976. According to an interview he gave the ex-player to once Daily, the initial plan was to send it along with another of his companions to Spain; however, due to financial issues this was not possible and it was when she was offered to travel to Mexico. This is because the Blue Cross showed a strong interest in him.
When it happened to be part of the team, led at that time by Carlos Miloc, Tigers managed to be crowned champion of the Copa League 1977-1978. To the side of Gadea played such figures as Thomas Boy, Osvaldo Batocletti, Matthew Bravo, Gerónimo Barbadillo, among others.
Later, the player was also part of Atlas, and in 1980 he became responsible of this sport in the UANL and a member of the National Technical Commission of the FMF of the Major League University.
*Information in development…