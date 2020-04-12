Died Sir Stirling Moss the champion without a crown of the F1

The English Sir Stirling Mossthe ‘champion without a crown’ of the Formula One, died on Sunday at the age of 90 years, announced his wife.

“He died so placid. He closed his eyes and slept,” his wife said.

Moss ran in the Formula One between 1951 and 1961, but he never managed to become champion of the world. Was runner-up four years in a row from 1955 to 1958, and third on three occasions, the following three years. That was hence nicknamed ‘the champion without a crown’.

The british managed 16 wins, 24 podiums, 16 pole positions and 19 fastest laps in Formula One. Notable among his wins to three in the Monaco GP, three in the GP of Italy and two in the GP of Great Britain.

In total, Moss he won 194 of the 497 races he contested in all categories between 1948 and 1962.

In 2006, the International federation of motor Racing (FIA), awarded him the medal of gold, to consider you as the best pilot in the history of this category who never won a championship.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: FORMULA ONE COULD BEGIN IN JULY CLOSED